Longtime County Legal Nonprofit Celebrating 50 Years

The Legal Aid Foundation finds a niche as a lifeline for low-income residents in need of representation in civil cases

From its base inside an unassuming building at 301 E. Canon Perdido St., the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County has been quietly providing legal aid to low-income individuals for the past 50 years.

On Saturday night, staff members will celebrate five decades of service at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The milestone celebration comes at a crucial time for the foundation, which is seeing an increase in demand as the U.S. economy continues to struggle. Although those who cannot afford an attorney for representation in a criminal case can request a public defender, no such assistance exists in civil cases. “That’s what had brought about a huge justice gap,” said Ellen Goodstein, executive director of the foundation. “There just aren’t enough legal aid lawyers for every client.”

With help from the private bar, lawyers volunteer to give free consultations three times a week. The foundation also makes an effort to reach out to auto-less seniors in the county’s more rural areas. “Anybody with a legal problem of any sort can get direction,” Goodstein said.

According to a 2007 study from the Access to Justice Commission, just one legal aid lawyer is responsible for as many as 8,361 low-income residents of California. On the flip side, one private lawyer exists for every 250 Californians who can afford that representation.

“That’s a real argument for pouring more resources into legal aid,” she said.

The foundation was incorporated in 1959 by attorneys Stanley Schwartz and Harris Seed after the colleagues realized a need to help people who were unable to afford private law firms for legal help. Goodstein said Legal Aid was the only one of its kind in the country at that time; it was funded by an annual fee paid by every lawyer practicing in Santa Barbara County. The organization started with just one part-time attorney, and today includes a staff of 15 who include eight lawyers and seven support employees at six locations in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc.



The foundation survives on funding from the State Bar Association, Santa Barbara County, the cities in which the foundation operates and from private money from foundations and individuals. In addition, fundraising remains critical for Legal Aid’s survival.

“It takes about $350 to help one victim of domestic violence through the court system,” said Development Director Niki Richardson, who is coordinating Saturday’s event. She said that the foundation was able to help 5,000 county residents last year, but that it has utilized creative financial measures to stay afloat. All of the funds raised Saturday will be directed back into the agency for its services.

Richardson said the event will honor individuals who have made a contribution to Santa Barbara’s legal community. In the spotlight Saturday will be Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle, Nancy Davis, Thomas Hinshaw, Lessie Nixon, Gerald Parent, Ronald Perry, Selma Rubin, Harris Seed, Stanley Schwartz, Philip Sinco and Michael Towbes.



“An event of this magnitude is a first for Legal Aid,” Richardson said, but added that the legal community has issued an “incredible outpouring of support.”

As of midweek, 250 guests had registered to attend Saturday's event.

