National Charity League Puts Spotlight on Class of 2009

20 seniors are honored for their service in mother-daughter organization

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 13, 2009 | 10:22 a.m.

The National Charity League of Santa Barbara introduced its Class of 2009 on Saturday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. The evening included a fashion show that featured the senior and junior classes modeling clothes from local boutiques.

Front row from left, Isabel Leong, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Frances McCutchon and Loren Leong; Arielle Kubetschek, Cate School, daughter of Ursula and Wolfgang Kubetschek; Alyssa Dobrotin, San Marcos High, daughter of Tammy Dobrotin and Mike Dobrotin; Jane Nelson, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Peggy and John Nelson; Natalie Guerra, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kathy Stuva and Orlando Guerra; Dee Dee Barthelmess, San Marcos High, daughter of Carol Kallman and Don Barthelmess; Fiona Georgakis, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Heather and Peter Georgakis; and Lindsay Parrish, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kristy and Bill Parrish.

Back row from left, Taylor Toner, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Patricia and Bill Toner; Amy Logan, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Kathy and Don Logan; Kathryn “Katie” Borden, Laguna Blanca School, daughter of Debra and Ross Borden; Alyssa Young, San Marcos High, daughter of Jana and Jeff Young; Samantha Onnen, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Kelly and Eric Onnen; Austin Spivey, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Eric and Cynthia Spivey; Lauren Jennings, San Marcos High, daughter of Judy and Craig Jennings; Catherine Hough, Carpinteria High, daughter of Vicki and Lach Hough; Tory Angulo, Bishop Diego High, daughter of Teresa and Tim Angulo; Elizabeth “Lizzy” Harding, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Maura and Tom Harding; Claire Woolf, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Ginger and Jerry Woolf; and Lauren “Lolo” Blair, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Mary and John Blair.

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 236 women whose daughters attend grades seven through 12 in area schools. The Class of 2009 collectively volunteered more than 5,500 hours during their tenure.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

