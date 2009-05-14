Singer-Songwriter Jewel Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

The multi-Grammy nominee will perform July 23; tickets are on sale now

Multi-Grammy nominee Jewel will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. July 23. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25 to $75.

Alaska-native Jewel caught her big break in 1995 after her debut album, “Pieces of You.” After its release, the album initially sold 3,000 copies. The young singer toured relentlessly and after a year on the road scored several Top 10 hits, including You Were Meant for Me and Who Will Save Your Soul. The 12-time platinum “Pieces of You” went on to become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time.

Jewel recently released her seventh album and first country record, “Perfectly Clear.”

“I’ve been writing country songs my whole career,” said Jewel, who has been performing since age 6. “Some of the songs on this record date back to when I was 18. They were meant for a record like this one.”

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 18-or-older venue. For tickets, click here, visit the resort’s box office or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Hildy Medina is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.