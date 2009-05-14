Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Singer-Songwriter Jewel Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

The multi-Grammy nominee will perform July 23; tickets are on sale now

By Hildy Medina | May 14, 2009 | 3:50 p.m.

Multi-Grammy nominee Jewel will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. July 23. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25 to $75.

Alaska-native Jewel caught her big break in 1995 after her debut album, “Pieces of You.” After its release, the album initially sold 3,000 copies. The young singer toured relentlessly and after a year on the road scored several Top 10 hits, including You Were Meant for Me and Who Will Save Your Soul. The 12-time platinum “Pieces of You” went on to become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time.

Jewel recently released her seventh album and first country record, “Perfectly Clear.”

“I’ve been writing country songs my whole career,” said Jewel, who has been performing since age 6. “Some of the songs on this record date back to when I was 18. They were meant for a record like this one.”

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 18-or-older venue. For tickets, click here, visit the resort’s box office or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Hildy Medina is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 