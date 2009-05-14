Venoco Submits Plans to Swap Ellwood Barge with Pipeline

A Venoco subsidiary has submitted to the city of Goleta and to Santa Barbara County plans to build a pipeline to transport oil from its Ellwood facilities. If approved, Venoco said Thursday, the pipeline will make obsolete the decades-old practice of transporting crude oil by barge.

Plans for the Ellwood Pipeline Inc. project include construction of an 8.5-mile pipeline from Venoco’s Ellwood Onshore Facility near Bacara Resort & Spa in western Goleta. According to Venoco, the pipe will travel under Highway 101 then west along the north side of the freeway. Eventually, the line would tie in with the Plains All American Pipeline near Las Flores Canyon.

“The new pipeline,” according to a Venoco statement released Thursday, “will be equipped with an advanced control valves-and-leak detection system.”

The project, if built, would also do away with the need for the Ellwood Marine Terminal, two 65,000-barrel storage tanks onshore and a loading line and mooring buoys offshore of Coal Oil Point. The terminal is on UCSB property.

“We know the community is as anxious as we are to see this pipeline in place,” said Steve Greig, Venoco’s government relations manager. “Transporting oil by pipeline is consistent with the city and county policies, UCSB will enjoy the new open space, and visitors to the Ellwood Mesa won’t see the barge visiting every 11 days.”

Oil pumped by Platform Holly currently is piped to the Ellwood Onshore Facility, then travels via Line 96, a pipe that transports the crude to the Ellwood Marine Terminal. From that terminal, the oil is sent via another line to a single-hulled barge, the Jovalan, that transports it to market.

The construction of a pipeline and the elimination of the barge operation has been the topic of community debate since 2006, when Venoco introduced plans to intensify its operations in the South Ellwood Oil Field, where Platform Holly sits. Plans for full-field development included 40 new wells from existing well slots and extended-reach drilling technology to more completely drain the oil field. According to Venoco, proceeds from the increased operation would go toward funding the pipeline it planned to build to the All-American Pipeline from the Onshore Facility.

Project opponents, including local environmental groups and the city of Goleta, insisted that the pipeline construction not be made contingent upon the approval of the full-field development, given the expiration of the EMT lease, which is now let on a year-to-year basis. Opponents also say Venoco’s barge operations are obsolete and potentially harmful.

Meanwhile, upon review of the full-field project, the State Lands Commission has suggested that the best alternative for the pipeline would be to connect directly to the All-American Pipeline from the offshore platform, doing away with the need for of any oil operations in Goleta, one of the city’s major goals as stated in its General Plan.

While this proposal disconnects pipeline construction from the full-field development project, Goleta continues to cast a wary eye upon it, even initiating an amendment to its franchise agreement with Venoco. The reason, according to Goleta planning and environmental services director Steve Chase, is that building a pipe from the Ellwood Onshore Facility could extend the presence of oil operations in the city.

“Consistent with Goleta’s General Plan objectives, we would like all of the local oilworks to decommission, particularly the oil and gas plant at Ellwood that the new pipeline intends to serve,” Chase wrote in an e-mail to Noozhawk.

“The proposed pipeline does nothing to aid that endeavor, in fact it could be seen as stabilizing and increasing the life cycle of that processing plant,” he said, although he acknowledged the benefit of eliminating the barge operations.

“An analysis of options is called for, particularly an option that would negate the need for both the marine terminal and the processing plant as well,” he said.

Greig said Venoco anticipates project approval from the city and county by the end of the year.

“We don’t anticipate delays in the permitting process, so the community can expect this project to be a reality next year,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .