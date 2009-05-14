Workshop: ‘Managing and Fundraising in Tough Times’

If you’re worried about surviving and thriving in the economy, you’re not alone. In partnership with the Nonprofit Support Center, Andy Robinson will return to Santa Barbara to present “Managing and Fundraising in Tough Times,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29.

Leave the “panic glasses” in the office and join an authentic conversation about protecting core programs, collaborating with peers and partners, and contingency planning.

The workshop will be held at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. The fee is $120 for NSC members and $200 for nonmembers. Coffee and lunch will be provided. Participation is limited to 25. To register, click here or call Vickie Hormuth at 805.681.1040 x11.

Robinson is the author of such books as Grassroots Grants, Selling Social Change (Without Selling Out), Earned Income Strategies for Nonprofits and Big Gifts for Small.

— Vickie Hormuth is the training and program manager for the Nonprofit Support Center.