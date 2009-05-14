Forbidden Idol Tryouts at The Granada

On May 18, The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., will host “Forbidden Idol”, Santa Barbara’s theatrical version of American Idol. The contest is part of the upcoming summer Broadway review Forbidden Broadway, which features stars of the 2006 Tony Award winning New York production. Local contestants (ages 18 and older) will audition for the exclusive chance to appear in the opening night production June 4. The Granada is looking for someone with a big personality and big vocals to add flair to this musical parody of the top Broadway hits from yesterday and today. One of the most highly acclaimed and longest running musical comedy revues on Broadway, Forbidden Broadway comes to The Granada direct from New York for an eight-performance run June 4 through June 13.

To qualify, contestants will audition on stage at The Granada on May 18 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Competitors will sing one song, a cappella, on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring a resume and head shot, if possible. In addition, those interested in getting a leg up on the competition and some early exposure are encouraged to post a Video Audition on The Granada’s Facebook page. Click here for full contest details.

The top five contestants will compete in the Final Round on May 23 at noon. One winner will receive a guest role in the opening night performance of Forbidden Broadway, plus eight tickets to a single performance. This is a non-paid part in this production, but it’s an amazing opportunity to step onto the big stage with some of Broadway’s finest.

The Granada has secured a variety of local celebrity judges to participate in the competition. Celebrity judges include Richard Mineards, Santa Barbara’s top society columnist and Ed Giron, local actor, director and producer. Granada VIPs and entertainment industry veterans Marla McNally Phillips and Rob Sternin round out the judges.

An exciting bonus for Santa Barbara is that The Granada’s production of Forbidden Broadway will star members of the actual award-winning New York cast. The show is currently playing at the 47th Street Theatre in New York City, but is taking a brief hiatus from Manhattan, hitting the road for select, exclusive engagements around the country.

Tickets for Forbidden Broadway are available at The Granada Box Office or call 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Guess represents The Granada.