Letter to the Editor: CPA’s Naomi Kovacs Says Goodbye

It’s with bittersweet emotion that I write this note to say goodbye as the Citizens Planning Association’s executive director and “introduce” you to LeeAnne French, who will be taking over as executive director of CPA next week.

It has been an incredible nine years that I have been at the helm of CPA, and I want to thank each one of you who has worked with me or supported me and/or CPA in one way or another through those years. I am grateful for all the relationships I have built due to my involvement with CPA, as I am for all the knowledge, experience and inspiration I have gained as a result of my work here.

For those of you joining us at my farewell toast this Sunday, I look forward to seeing you there!

While it was a tough decision for me to move on from CPA, I’m confident that I’m leaving this important organization in good hands with our Board of Directors and LeeAnne at the helm. LeeAnne will be graduating soon from UCSB’s Bren School with a master’s degree in environmental sciences and management, and she has extensive experience in business, marketing, event management, public relations and strategic planning.

For those of you I won’t see at Sunday’s event, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you and that I hope you will welcome LeeAnne to CPA as well and as enthusiastically as I was welcomed to CPA nine years ago.

Naomi Kovacs, executive director

Citizens Planning Association