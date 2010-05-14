Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Lost Hiker Rescued Unhurt Above Stevens Park

The woman became disoriented after wandering off a trail

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 14, 2010 | 6:03 p.m.

A 58-year-old female who became disoriented and lost while hiking alone was rescued Thursday afternoon up San Roque Canyon north of Stevens Park.

She called 9-1-1 about 4 p.m. after trying for 30 minutes to relocate a trail from which she had wandered off.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Copter 4 initiated a search about 5:15 p.m.

A team of Search and Rescue members were deployed into the canyon, and the copter conducted an air search. Additional Search and Rescue units started from Stevens Park and searched up the canyon.

About 6 p.m., a SAR ground team found the woman uninjured in the creek bed north of Stevens Park and hiked her back to her car.

