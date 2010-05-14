Santa Barbara Hospital to Host Construction Meeting
Officials will be available Tuesday to provide updates and answer questions
By Maria Zate | May 14, 2010 | 1:20 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital invites the public to a neighborhood meeting to discuss construction at the hospital.
The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in Conference Rooms E and F at the hospital, at Pueblos and Bath streets
Officials will provide updates on what’s in progress, discuss future construction phases and answer questions. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information and to RSVP, click here or call 805.569.7383.
— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.
