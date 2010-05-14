Sheriff’s Department to Hold Public Meetings on Parolee Day Centers

Informational gatherings will be held in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will facilitate two informational meetings for residents who want to learn more about day reporting centers for recently paroled inmates.

Representatives from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the organization that will run the centers, Community Solutions Inc., will be at the gathering to explain the purpose of day reporting centers and the role they play in reducing prison overcrowding and lowering the rate of recidivism.

For those interested in attending, the meetings will take place at the following locations:

» Santa Maria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

» Santa Barbara: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the Planning & Development Hearing Room on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.