Sunrise Rotarians Get Down to Work at Camp Whittier

More than 40 Rotarians and their families pitch in to help with hands-on projects

For the past 13 years, members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise have rolled up their sleeves and picked up chain saws, wood chippers and paint brushes to improve Camp Whittier, a 55-acre resident camp operated by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Barbara.

This year, the club recently participated in hands-on-projects building a performance deck, planting trees and shrubs, adding two railroad tie steps and irrigation, and painting benches all in one day.

Forty Sunrise Rotarians and their families pitched in and got the job done while having a lot of fun.

Lunch was provided by the Boys & Girls Club. A celebration dinner was provided at the end of the day by club member Lily Carey.

Special thanks go to Carey for the barbecue, project manager Tom Heath of Thomas Heath Construction Inc., Cheryl Fitzsimmons of Jensen Archart Inc. for landscape design, and Doug Zylstra of West Covina Nursery for donating the plants and trees.

The project was funded by Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.