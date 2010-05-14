Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Sunrise Rotarians Get Down to Work at Camp Whittier

More than 40 Rotarians and their families pitch in to help with hands-on projects

By Diana Washburn | May 14, 2010 | 5:36 p.m.

For the past 13 years, members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise have rolled up their sleeves and picked up chain saws, wood chippers and paint brushes to improve Camp Whittier, a 55-acre resident camp operated by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Barbara.

This year, the club recently participated in hands-on-projects building a performance deck, planting trees and shrubs, adding two railroad tie steps and irrigation, and painting benches all in one day.

Forty Sunrise Rotarians and their families pitched in and got the job done while having a lot of fun.

Lunch was provided by the Boys & Girls Club. A celebration dinner was provided at the end of the day by club member Lily Carey.

Special thanks go to Carey for the barbecue, project manager Tom Heath of Thomas Heath Construction Inc., Cheryl Fitzsimmons of Jensen Archart Inc. for landscape design, and Doug Zylstra of West Covina Nursery for donating the plants and trees.

The project was funded by Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 