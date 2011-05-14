Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

Network Hardware Resale Leases 99,000 Square Feet of Space in Goleta

IT systems reseller inks deal for new headquarters, regional warehouse in Hollister Corridor

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 14, 2011 | 10:38 p.m.

Goleta-based Network Hardware Resale is expanding.

The computer network hardware and Cisco-brand reseller has leased 41,228 square feet of office space at 6500 Hollister Ave., where the privately held company will relocate its headquarters from nearby 26 Castilian Drive. The company will also move its regional warehouse to 57,600 square feet of industrial space at 80 Coromar Drive, from a Castilian Drive site.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal was handled by Hayes Commercial Group, which called it the largest lease of square footage since 2005.

“They were committed to keeping their corporate headquarters in Goleta,” Hayes agent Francois DeJohn said. “6500 Hollister Ave. provided a larger, higher-quality space, and thanks to current market conditions the lease rates were lower than they would have been a few years ago.”

Network Hardware Resale is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The company has more than 250 employees and has offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, New York and London. In addition to selling new inventory, its primary business is acquiring new surplus or used equipment, testing and then selling it with its own warranty. NHR has grown to approximately $200 million in worldwide revenue.

“NHR is a great success story of a local company that focuses on customer satisfaction and has grown into an international leader in the industry,” DeJohn said. “These leases represent a clear vote of confidence in Goleta as a great place to run a large business.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

