Santa Barbara Middle School Students Score Photo Exhibit at Samy’s Camera

Student prints from Santa Barbara Middle School’s last winter term’s class, “Digital Photography and the Art of Seeing,” are now on display at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St.

The exhibit takes up both sides of the main entry through the double doors from the back parking lot. Among the work on exhibit are photographs from former Noozhawk interns Lili De Voto and Heather Harkness.

Santa Barbara Middle School electives teacher Lori Rafferty says it is quite a honor for students this age — eighth- and ninth-graders — to have their work displayed in public and at such a respected camera store.

The majority of the photos were taken with Nikon D40 cameras and printed with an Epson 2200 printer. The class emphasizes learning the art of “seeing” along with the basics of digital photography.

“It’s very refreshing to work with this age group because their creativity is not yet tainted with so much visual ‘baggage’ and they see things in such a refreshing way,” said Rafferty, a Santa Barbara Middle School parent and a respected local photojournalist.

The show will be up at Samy’s Camera until midsummer.

Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Middle School, 2300 Garden St.