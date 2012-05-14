Congressional Candidate Abel Maldonado Airs First TV Ad

View the 'Teach' ad here, featuring Maldonado talking about how Washington threatens the American Dream

Small-business owner Abel Maldonado launched on Monday his first television advertisement in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District.

The ad is called “Teach” and features Maldonado talking about how Washington is threatening the American Dream.

“Washington’s broken government and anti-business policies are threatening the American Dream,” Maldonado said. “We need business owners — job creators — back in Washington to teach Washington the lessons we learned growing up.”

In the ad, Maldonado describes the values taught by his parents and how they turned a few acres into a successful small family business that created jobs and opportunities. The ad also talks about how Washington doesn’t make things work, but that Washington makes things worse.

Maldonado is a small-business owner, farmer and former lieutenant governor. He was recently endorsed by the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, which represents thousands of small-business owners.

