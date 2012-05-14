Attorney Opens Santa Barbara Practice Specializing in Elder Abuse, Personal Injury

Denise Platt, a registered nurse, has 30 years of experience as a nursing executive and 10 years as an attorney

Denise Platt, an attorney and registered nurse, has opened a legal practice in Santa Barbara specializing in all facets of elder abuse and personal injury.

The Law Office of Denise A. Platt, APC, draws on nearly 30 years of experience as a nursing executive and a decade as an attorney to represent elderly victims — and their families — of abuse, fraud, neglect and medical malpractice.

“In our state, thousands of elders are victims of abuse each year,” Platt said. “This problem, already at a crisis proportion, threatens to grow exponentially as California experiences an unprecedented demographic shift as the baby-boomer generation grays.”

With her medical background and legal experience handling cases of elder abuse and complex personal injury, Platt is uniquely qualified to represent seniors, injured parties and their families who believe they have been harmed through the actions of others.

In her spare time, Platt is active in the community as a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners and ProVisors, and serves as co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association Elder Law Section. She is a graduate of the USC College of Nursing and the Santa Barbara College of Law.

The Law Office of Denise A. Platt, APC, specializes in handling elder abuse, personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, accidents and products liability. For more information, click here or call 805.682.8271.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Law Office of Denise A. Platt, APC.