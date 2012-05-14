Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Candidate Chris Mitchum Speaks Out About California’s Budget Deficit

He says he's running for Congress to 'say no to the special interests and yes to the taxpayers'

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | May 14, 2012 | 12:22 p.m.

Chris Mitchum, Republican candidate for Congress in the 24th Congressional District, released the following statement Monday regarding California’s growing debt crisis:

Gov. Jerry Brown’s announcement that California’s budget deficit has swelled to $16 billion shows once again that we cannot tax our way out of this problem. For years, Sacramento insiders like Abel Maldonado chose to raise taxes rather than reform the system, and we now see the consequences of their actions.

“Maldonado’s decision to support the largest tax increase in California’s history did not fix our spending problem — it made it worse. Government did not reform the way it did business when Maldonado voted to pass a $12 billion tax increase on the backs of California taxpayers and Central Coast small-business owners.

“As the problem has grown, the calls for even greater tax hikes have grown with it.

“Washington has the same problem as Sacramento — politicians refuse to say no. They refuse to cut wasteful spending. They refuse to say no to their friends and lobbyists. They refuse to address this problem in a meaningful way.

“I am running for Congress to say no to the special interests and yes to the taxpayers.

“The time has come to reduce federal spending. Voters in the Republican primary have a clear choice this June. They can vote for tax-hiking Abel Maldonado, or they can vote to end business as usual in our nation’s Capitol by supporting my campaign for Congress.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 