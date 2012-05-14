Candidate Chris Mitchum Speaks Out About California’s Budget Deficit

He says he's running for Congress to 'say no to the special interests and yes to the taxpayers'

Chris Mitchum, Republican candidate for Congress in the 24th Congressional District, released the following statement Monday regarding California’s growing debt crisis:

“Gov. Jerry Brown’s announcement that California’s budget deficit has swelled to $16 billion shows once again that we cannot tax our way out of this problem. For years, Sacramento insiders like Abel Maldonado chose to raise taxes rather than reform the system, and we now see the consequences of their actions.

“Maldonado’s decision to support the largest tax increase in California’s history did not fix our spending problem — it made it worse. Government did not reform the way it did business when Maldonado voted to pass a $12 billion tax increase on the backs of California taxpayers and Central Coast small-business owners.

“As the problem has grown, the calls for even greater tax hikes have grown with it.

“Washington has the same problem as Sacramento — politicians refuse to say no. They refuse to cut wasteful spending. They refuse to say no to their friends and lobbyists. They refuse to address this problem in a meaningful way.

“I am running for Congress to say no to the special interests and yes to the taxpayers.

“The time has come to reduce federal spending. Voters in the Republican primary have a clear choice this June. They can vote for tax-hiking Abel Maldonado, or they can vote to end business as usual in our nation’s Capitol by supporting my campaign for Congress.”