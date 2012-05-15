Carpinteria Head Start Awarded National Accreditation

The facility is recognized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children

The National Association for the Education of Young Children recently awarded accreditation to CAC Carpinteria Head Start for providing high quality education to young children and their families.

Children in NAEYC-accredited schools are characteristically more developed in language skills, less prone to behavioral problems and are generally more prepared for kindergarten, as compared to children in other programs.

‘‘Carpinteria should be very proud of its Head Start center,” Community Action Commission Children’s Services Director Mattie Gadsby said. “The parents are very involved. The staff work hard every day and continue to embrace the best of early childhood learning.”

To receive NAEYC accreditation, an educational program does a self-study to evaluate teaching techniques. The programs are then assessed by professional validators, then further assessed by a national panel. Once the program is validated by NAEYC, accreditation lasts for a five-year period.

The CAC provides services and opportunities for low-income people of all ages. CAC Carpinteria Head Start is a partner in the Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main.

CAC Children’s Services provides high-quality early care and education throughout the county. The program serves the needs of children from newborn to 5 years old, pregnant women and expectant fathers at little or no cost to eligible low-income families who are challenged by socioeconomic factors.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.