Paving Project to Close Highway 101 Ramps at Clark Avenue

The southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Clark Avenue in Santa Maria will be closed on an intermittent basis from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday to allow for the repaving of Clark Avenue.

This project is being performed by Santa Barbara County, under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

