Injured Bicyclist Reports Being Hit By Vehicle

Santa Maria police are investigating a collision late Sunday night in which a 55-year-old man says he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the 2000 block of South Miller Street.

Workers from the 99-Cent store called for help about 9:45 p.m. after Nicolas Joseph Hernandez of Santa Maria came in bleeding from the head and complaining of abdominal pain.

Paramedics treated him at the scene then transported him to Marian Medical Center. Hernandez was later transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Life Flight.

Santa Maria police said it remains unknown whether another vehicle was involved in the crash or if Hernandez collided with another object. It is also unknown whether alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

