Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Can 401(k)s Get Any Sexier?

Removing the cloak on management fees for private retirement accounts

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | May 15, 2012 | 12:43 a.m.

Most of us look forward to retirement, but retirement planning can be a grind. Seventy million Americans rely on 401(k)s to fund at least a portion of their retirement. Typically our options are spelled out pretty well, but it’s difficult to understand what we’re paying in management fees for the funds that accumulate by the time we’re close to retirement. 401(k)s are about to get undressed.

Two new Department of Labor provisions going into effect July 1 will require 401(k) sponsors (employers) to use a more transparent approach for disclosing their fees. ERISA 404(a)(5) and 408(b)(2) will uncover historically hidden costs. Together they should provide a long overdue jolt of truth for employees, 70 percent of whom mistakenly believe they pay no fees for the retirement money managed in their company retirement plans.

In fact, some employees pay 2 or even 3 percent in total fees — including extra loads, wrap fees, 12b-1 fees and high-expense actively-managed mutual funds. Instead, the total of “all-in” these fees should be 1 percent or less.

CPA and fee-only advisor Michael Eisenberg believes these changes are warranted: “People will finally understand that there is no free lunch. Somebody is getting paid to provide these services.” Other advisors, like JP Morgan’s Michael Falcon, think most people will ignore the disclosures “like they disregard nutritional labeling.”

Mary Beth Franklin, a contributing editor with Investment News, points out the importance of understanding fees with a hypothetical example. Two investors, each with $250,000 in retirement accounts, each desires to accumulate $1 million for retirement. Their accounts are identical except for the fee charged: Investor One pays a $199 per month flat fee while Investor Two pays 1.5 percent annually, paid quarterly. With a 7.74 percent compounded annual rate of return, Investor One can retire in 20 years, but it will take Investor Two 23 years and three months to reach the $1 million goal.

Some advisors believe the rules don’t go far enough in making the fees comprehensible. For instance, under the new rules, if your plan offers choices among many funds, the statement will list the cost per $1,000 for each possible fund available at the company. Thus, the employee needs to find in the list each fund in which she’s invested, multiply the balance in that fund by its specific cost per thousand dollars, and then sum them up to find her total management fee.

In most cases that shouldn’t be onerous, but Tom Gonnella of Lincoln Trust Company believes investors need this all-in cost, or “personalized expense ratio,” to successfully fund their retirement.

Although the new rules apply only to 401(k) plan participants, a new awareness about fees could spill into an increased demand to understand fees in private retirement accounts.

Mark Cortazzo of Macro Consulting Group LLC thinks the rules will “cause clients to question the fees that they are paying for managed accounts outside their company retirement plan.”

The bottom line is, our eyes are being opened, but it’s our responsibility to actually see. I, for one, do read the nutritional labels, and I return the item to its shelf when I don’t like what I see. Raising our voices, whether we’re the employees talking to the HR Department, or the HR Department to the plan sponsor, may be a more difficult task, but worth it for an amply endowed retirement.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 