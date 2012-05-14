Navy League Presents Signed Photo of USS California to Fess Parker Winery

The picture is given in appreciation for a donation to the commissioning reception

The Santa Barbara Navy League presented a signed photograph of the USS California (SSN 781) to Eli Parker of Fess Parker Winery at its 13th Annual Release Day BBQ on May 4.

The Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Dana Nelson, USN, his executive officer, Lt. Cdmr. Orville Cave, USN, and the chief of the boat, STSCM(SS) Charles Abrams, USN, signed the picture of the U.S. Navy’s newest Virginia class, nuclear-powered submarine.

The picture was given to thank Fess Parker Winery for its generous donation to the USS California (SSN 781) commissioning reception last October.

Parker said he appreciated the acknowledgement and hoped everyone enjoyed the wine.

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to the support of the U.S. Navy service members and other services, including adoption of 13 units from all sections of the armed forces and the crews aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76), the USS Stockdale (DDG-106) and the USS California (SSN 781).

— Patricia Westberg is president of the Santa Barbara Navy League.