United Way Partners with Four Seasons on Mother’s Day Drive

Soaps, lotions and other items totaling more than $1,000 are delivered to St. Vincent's and Transition House

Employees from the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara partnered with United Way of Santa Barbara County to collect items for local families living in shelters this Mother’s Day.

Heather Lang and the Community Outreach Team from the Four Seasons spearheaded the employee drive to benefit mothers in need of a special day, while United Way organized the delivery to local organizations.

“The recipients are very grateful, and it’s nice to know that the people feel that they are being cared for by the community,” said Rebecca Roberston, vice president of Children & Family Services at St. Vincent’s.

Items such as bars of soap, toothbrushes, bottles of spa lotion and hundreds of additional items, totaling more than $1,000 in value, were delivered to St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program and the 1st Stage Program at Transition House.

“We are really appreciative of the gifts and are blown away by the generosity of the Four Seasons The Biltmore and United Way,” said Carly Bass, development associate for the Transition House. “It is such a great help to our families here.”

United Way of Santa Barbara County has the positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.”

Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own initiatives that involve dozens of local nonprofit and public-sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership priorities help children, families and seniors with a focus on education, income and health.

— Kerstin Caujolle Padilla is the assistant to the director of workplace development for United Way of Santa Barbara County.