Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wings of Freedom Tour Lands at Santa Barbara Airport

Rare bomber and fighter aircraft will be on display through Wednesday

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | May 15, 2012 | 1:48 a.m.

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour arrived Monday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The national tour features rare bomber and fighter aircraft, including a World War II Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang.

The exhibit will be on display at Atlantic Aviation, 404 Moffett Place, through Wednesday and offers local residents an opportunity to explore the aircraft inside and out and learn more about rare pieces of aviation history.

Ground-tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children age 12 or younger. World War II veterans can tour the aircraft at no cost. Discounted rates are available for school groups.

For a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, visitors can take a 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 for $425 per person. P-51 flights are $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour. The flight tours are generally scheduled before and after the ground-tour hours.

For reservations and more information, call 800.568.8924.

The tour travels the nation as “a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve,” according to the Collings Foundation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 