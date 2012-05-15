Wings of Freedom Tour Lands at Santa Barbara Airport

Rare bomber and fighter aircraft will be on display through Wednesday

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour arrived Monday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The national tour features rare bomber and fighter aircraft, including a World War II Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang.

The exhibit will be on display at Atlantic Aviation, 404 Moffett Place, through Wednesday and offers local residents an opportunity to explore the aircraft inside and out and learn more about rare pieces of aviation history.

Ground-tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children age 12 or younger. World War II veterans can tour the aircraft at no cost. Discounted rates are available for school groups.

For a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, visitors can take a 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 for $425 per person. P-51 flights are $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour. The flight tours are generally scheduled before and after the ground-tour hours.

For reservations and more information, call 800.568.8924.

The tour travels the nation as “a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve,” according to the Collings Foundation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.