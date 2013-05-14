Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

APIA Caucus Honors Santa Barbara Activist Sharon Hoshida

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | May 14, 2013 | 2:11 p.m.

The Asian & Pacific Islander American Legislative Caucus honored longtime community activist Sharon Hoshida in two special ceremonies Monday in the state Capitol.

Hoshida, the former director of the UCSB Women’s Center, received the Excellence in Public Service honor.

She was first recognized during the daytime Assembly floor ceremony. Later in the evening, several hundred people gathered for a gala event at the Sacramento Convention Center organized by the Asian & Pacific Islander American Legislative Caucus.

The APIA Caucus works to promote and support the history, culture and heritage of Asian- and Pacific Islander-Americans.

“Through her outreach and activism, Sharon Hoshida is one of the cornerstones of our community,” said Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, board secretary for the Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus Foundation. “She is a role model and inspiration for all of us.”

The APIA Heritage Month Gala recognized several leaders for their contributions to the community and beyond. The honorees included Speaker of the Assembly John Pérez, Leadership & Vision Award; U.S. Olympic double gold medalist Sammy Lee, Excellence in Sports; California Supreme Court Associate Justice Goodwin Liu, Excellence in Law; California Labor Federation Legislative Director Angie Wei, Excellence in Labor; and UC Hastings Chancellor and Dean Frank Wu, Excellence in Education; and Hoshida.

Hoshida was a founding member of the Minority Faculty and Staff Association and the Asian-American Faculty and Staff Associations at UCSB. She advised several student groups and participated in summer bridge programs for freshmen from underrepresented populations. The Bridge Over Troubled Waters fund was established in her honor to provide emergency grants for students who are single parents at UCSB. She also served on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee from 1998-2011. She is a founding member of the Women’s Literary Festival.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
