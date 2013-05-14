Arlington Tavern Marks First Anniversary with Seasonal Menus, Special Events

Arlington Tavern recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, hosting a party to commemorate its successful first year open.

Co-owners and longtime friends Chef Ron True and Diego Barbieri welcomed the public for fine local beer and wines, and delicious bites of tavern favorites.

The celebration was particularly commemorative for True, whose second job ever in the culinary world — more than 20 years ago — was at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, which used to be located in the very same building where Arlington Tavern now resides, at 21 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

As Arlington Tavern enters its sophomore year, it is introducing some new weekly specials for foodies to look forward to, including a popular Happy Hour every day of the week, from 4 to 7 p.m. Happy Hour fans can enjoy $3 beers, $5 wines and bar snack favorites such as crispy pork belly, salmon and tuna tartar, fries and gravy, and house-made chips with rosemary salt and aged gouda, made to share with friends.

Another new addition is Mac Mondays, where guests are encouraged to build their own mac-and-cheese, just the way they like it, by adding in savory ingredients such as bacon, short ribs or shrimp. Taco Tuesdays are another tasty special, where diners can grub on gourmet tacos at $1.50 each.

Arlington Tavern will also be debuting its new summer menu in the upcoming weeks, featuring seasonal items made with the freshest ingredients Chef True can get his hands on. His commitment to working with local farmers and purveyors results in the menu changing often to offer guests a taste of what’s in season.

New to the bar menu is filet mignon carpaccio. Chef True is particularly excited to add Pacific King salmon on the menu once they make their way down to Santa Barbara waters. New to the dessert menu is a strawberry upside down cake with house-made vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle, sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. As the weather is warming up, guests can enjoy these new seasonal dishes on Arlington Tavern’s sunny patio and choose from an impressive selection of local beer and wines.

This month, Arlington Tavern is also offering several special menus and events. On Sunday is Taste of the Nation, a food and wine festival where the tavern will be serving bites of house-made Kobe beef hot dog. Your stomach will thank you for buying tickets!

Arlington Tavern is also tipping its hats to the class of 2013. Grads and their families will receive a 13 percent discount on a three-course meal. Go Gauchos!

Last but certainly not least is the Edible Santa Barbara Supper Club on May 22. This all-inclusive dinner includes some of its new summer menu items plus classic Tavern favorites such as the red wine braised short ribs. Click here to see the menu and make reservations for this special food and wine event.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Arlington Tavern.