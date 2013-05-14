Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:02 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

EDC Reaches Settlement Targeting Pollution from Oil, Gas Field

By Betsy Weber for the Environmental Defense Center | May 14, 2013 | 4:46 p.m.

The Environmental Defense Center announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Vintage Production California LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp.) to significantly improve management of polluted runoff from the Rincon Grubb oil field, where it conducts oil exploration and production activities, including hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”).

The 4,236-acre Rincon Grubb oil field is located in the steep coastal mountains of northern Ventura County, with polluted runoff from the field draining directly to heavily-utilized public beaches from Hobson County Park to Solimar.

“The measures required in this settlement agreement will improve water quality along the miles of Ventura County beaches that receive untreated runoff from the Rincon Grubb oil field, benefiting beach residents and visitors who swim, surf, and recreate in those waters,” said Brian Segee, EDC’s lead attorney in the lawsuit and related negotiations. “Oil and gas fields comprise large swaths of our local area and the rise of fracking means that stormwater runoff from these fields may contain additional carcinogenic chemicals and other hazardous materials that were not previously present. This settlement is an important first step towards addressing this pollution.”

Under the settlement, Vintage has agreed to comprehensively address its stormwater management at the oil field by, among other actions, implementing effective pollution control measures to better control polluted runoff from the field’s extensive road network, drill sites, well pads, chemical containers and production facilities; expanding the locations at which it conducts water quality sampling; and increasing its water quality sampling frequency.

Oil field operations commonly discharge a wide range of conventional and hazardous pollutants, including total suspended solids, oil and grease, pH, benzene, lead, arsenic, chlorides and ethanol xylenes. The adverse impacts of these pollutants on water quality can pose risks to fish and other aquatic organisms, wildlife and human health.

The agreement also specifically addresses fracking, requiring Vintage to provide EDC with notice prior to fracking at the Rincon Grubb oil field, and to identify and monitor for chemicals and other hazardous components present in fracking fluid.

In addition to stormwater management measures, the settlement requires Vintage to dedicate $95,700 to fund a Supplemental Environmental Project known as the Northern Ventura County Coastal Watershed Fund. The fund, to be administered by the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment, will be directed toward projects relating to the reduction, prevention, research or mitigation of pollutants to coastal watersheds between Rincon Creek and the Ventura River.

In early 2012, the EDC filed its litigation under the citizen suit provision of the federal Clean Water Act. In this case, the EDC alleged that Rincon Grubb was violating the terms of California’s Industrial Stormwater General Permit, which is part of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System at the heart of the Clean Water Act. Under the General Permit, industrial facilities are prohibited from discharging pollutants, including total suspended solids, oil and grease, and toxic chemicals, in excess of water quality standards and without applying the best available and best conventional pollution treatment technologies to their sources.

The EDC filed its case after Vintage consistently reported pollution levels well above applicable guidelines and benchmarks, and failed to take corrective action. Michael Lozeau of Lozeau Drury LLP in Oakland was co-counsel on this case with the Environmental Defense Center’s Brian Segee.

— Betsy Weber is the communications director for the Environmental Defense Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 