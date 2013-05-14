Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

EKA Legacy Partners Receives Designation as Certified B Corporation

By Kyleen Dawson for EKA Legacy Partners LLC | May 14, 2013 | 1:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based EKA Legacy Partners LLC, the Earth Keeper Alliance, received its designation as a “Certified B Corporation” in March and has already been given the honor of being in the “Top 10% of B Corp Companies in the World.”

The Earth Keeper Alliance is dedicated to the conservation, preservation, restoration and thoughtful development of large tracts of pristine land that had previously been slated for large-scale development. As impact investors and land stewards, the company is dedicated to supporting “living family legacies through land ‘undevelopment.’”

Certified B Corporations meet higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, and as a result have access to a portfolio of services and support that benefit corporations do not. The performance standards are comprehensive and transparent.

“We are honored to be a Certified B Corporation. The B Corp. mantle helps us be accountable to our investors, employees, the environment and the community at large,” said Adam Hall, company chief executive. “We want to lead the way for responsible business practices in real estate development.”

Earth Keeper Alliance goals are to foster sustainable timber and water resource management, biodiversity and habitat restoration. The company donates 10 percent of the profits to its sister nonprofit company, Earth Services Inc., whose initiatives include youth educational centers in Urban Gardens.

— Kyleen Dawson is the vice president of public relations for EKA Legacy Partners LLC.

