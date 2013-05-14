Jackson Says There’s ‘Much to Be Commended’ in Governor’s May Revise

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement on the May Revise, Gov. Jerry Brown’s revised budget proposal based on the latest revenue estimates:

“I’m pleased that our state’s finances remain stable, and that, for the first time in many years, we are able to take a deep breath and start repairing the damage done by years of budget cuts, while continuing to govern responsibly. I’m pleased that the governor has proposed a budget that errs towards ‘prudence’ rather than ‘exuberance.’

“The governor is continuing to advance his Local Control Funding Formula, which starts the important discussion about how we best fund our schools. I look forward to continuing that discussion to ensure that all our children have the resources they need to succeed.

“I’m concerned that our courts aren’t getting any further funding. Without restoring at least some of the hundreds of millions in cuts over the past several years, our judicial system cannot provide the access to justice that is necessary to ensure that our laws and rights are protected.

“And while there’s much to be commended in the governor’s May Revise, I wish he had focused more on early childhood education, which is critical for paving the way for K-12 success, and state child care programs, which have been cut to the bone. These cuts hinder the ability of many parents to keep jobs or get back into the workforce.

“The governor’s proposal remains just that, a proposal. I look forward to delving into all these issues in depth as we work toward the best budget and future for California.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.