Law Firm to Host Free Seminar on ‘Hedges, Views and Easements: Protecting the Value of Your Home’

Fences, hedges and views, and their litigation, seem to be in the news weekly. Recently, local legislative bodies have put hedges on their top agenda. For this timely and relevant subject, Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP, has announced the firm’s free breakfast seminar from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Santa Barbara office at 820 State St., fourth floor.

The public is invited to learn about “Hedges, Views and Easements: Protecting the Value of Your Home” presented by Principal James Scafide.

Scafide focuses on land use and real estate along with government relations that’s necessary to resolve many land use, permitting and regulatory problems. His transactional and litigation background provides significant advantages in developing and implementing strategies, negotiations and dispute resolution.

“Our homes often represent our single largest investment,” Scafide said. “The value of our homes is generally linked to protecting our properties’ privacy, views and easements. Knowing your rights and remedies about hedges and use of easements will protect your most valuable asset.”

This seminar will provide an overview of these areas. He will also discuss recent local court decisions that are shaping the law in these areas, which affect all property owners.

Complimentary breakfast including organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries will be served. Space is limited to the first 30 guests to RSVP by calling 805.966.7000 or or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kathleen Booras is a legal administrative assistant for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.