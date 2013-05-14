Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Law Firm to Host Free Seminar on ‘Hedges, Views and Easements: Protecting the Value of Your Home’

By Kathleen Booras for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP | May 14, 2013 | 4:09 p.m.

Fences, hedges and views, and their litigation, seem to be in the news weekly. Recently, local legislative bodies have put hedges on their top agenda. For this timely and relevant subject, Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP, has announced the firm’s free breakfast seminar from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Santa Barbara office at 820 State St., fourth floor.

The public is invited to learn about “Hedges, Views and Easements: Protecting the Value of Your Home” presented by Principal James Scafide.

Scafide focuses on land use and real estate along with government relations that’s necessary to resolve many land use, permitting and regulatory problems. His transactional and litigation background provides significant advantages in developing and implementing strategies, negotiations and dispute resolution.

“Our homes often represent our single largest investment,” Scafide said. “The value of our homes is generally linked to protecting our properties’ privacy, views and easements. Knowing your rights and remedies about hedges and use of easements will protect your most valuable asset.”

This seminar will provide an overview of these areas. He will also discuss recent local court decisions that are shaping the law in these areas, which affect all property owners.

Complimentary breakfast including organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries will be served. Space is limited to the first 30 guests to RSVP by calling 805.966.7000 or or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray specializes in business, employment, corporate, real estate, land use, tax and estate planning areas. The firm includes 11 attorneys — Tim Buynak, Trevor Large, Doug Large, Marcus Kocmur, Naomi Dewey, Lana Clark, Michael Fauver, Joy Margolis, Jim Scafide, Tina Loza and Ken Moes along with paralegal staff. All are deeply committed to their law practice, as well as their communities’ cultural, economic, social and political trends.

Attorneys at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray are entrepreneurial in their own right; creative, knowledgeable in business, life and the law both legally and practically; all capable of providing counsel and leadership for a diverse range of areas and clientele. Click here for more information.

— Kathleen Booras is a legal administrative assistant for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 