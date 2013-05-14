Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of SB North Salutes Adams School’s Fletcher Family

By Terry Straehley for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | May 14, 2013 | 10:18 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

On May 8, community service chair Tom Jacobs and Adams Principal Amy Alzina presented the Fletcher family with their award certificate.

Mom Erin Fletcher is an angel in the Adams School classroom. When new third-grade teacher Christine Gallagher arrived at Adams in November, Fletcher welcomed her into the Adams family by organizing a “Parent Social” so that all parents could come and meet the “new” teacher of Room 8.

“Her efforts made my transition into the classroom so much easier,” Gallagher said.

Fletcher volunteered to be Gallagher’s room parent and helps organize classroom events. She often stops by in the afternoon to chat with the students and check to see how they are doing. She recently led the class in an activity provided by Montecito Bank & Trust for Teach Children to Save Day. She also serves as the treasurer of the Adams PTA.

Third-grader Jesse earned the Character Counts Award for citizenship and is a model student. He loves social studies and math, and after school is active in sports.

“It is always a pleasure seeing both Fletcher parents at conference time as they both show much interest in their son Jesse’s education,” Gallagher said.

Erin Fletcher and her family show how dedicated and supportive parents at Adams School are building a true community of leaning and caring. 

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

