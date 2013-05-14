Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:10 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Sunday’s Santa Maria Heart Walk to Be Held in Memory of Robert Carmichael

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | May 14, 2013 | 3:44 p.m.

Hundreds of Santa Maria residents will join the American Heart Association’s Santa Maria Heart Walk, held in memory of Robert Carmichael, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at Cambria Estate Winery, 5475 Chardonnay Lane in Santa Maria.

Carmichael was a longtime local Mended Hearts volunteer. He touched the lives of many patients as he visited with them before and after heart surgery.

Festivities will include an active 5k route, health expo, team T-shirt contest, kids’ zone, educational booths, live entertainment, heart-healthy food and much more.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to create lifesaving research initiatives in local communities to fight heart disease and stroke. These diseases are the nation’s No.1 and No.4 killers, claiming more than 865,000 American lives each year.

Your participation and support will help us put an end to these life-threatening diseases.

The Santa Maria Heart Walk is sponsored nationally by Subway and Jenny Craig and locally by Dignity Healthy Hospitals of the Central Coast.

Click here for more information.

— Belinda Gordillo is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 