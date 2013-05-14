Sunday’s Santa Maria Heart Walk to Be Held in Memory of Robert Carmichael

Hundreds of Santa Maria residents will join the American Heart Association’s Santa Maria Heart Walk, held in memory of Robert Carmichael, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at Cambria Estate Winery, 5475 Chardonnay Lane in Santa Maria.

Carmichael was a longtime local Mended Hearts volunteer. He touched the lives of many patients as he visited with them before and after heart surgery.

Festivities will include an active 5k route, health expo, team T-shirt contest, kids’ zone, educational booths, live entertainment, heart-healthy food and much more.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to create lifesaving research initiatives in local communities to fight heart disease and stroke. These diseases are the nation’s No.1 and No.4 killers, claiming more than 865,000 American lives each year.

Your participation and support will help us put an end to these life-threatening diseases.

The Santa Maria Heart Walk is sponsored nationally by Subway and Jenny Craig and locally by Dignity Healthy Hospitals of the Central Coast.

— Belinda Gordillo is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.