SBHS Student Matthew Wallock Receives Bronfman Youth Fellowship in Israel
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 14, 2013 | 2:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara High School student Matthew Wallock was selected as a recipient of The Bronfman Youth Fellowships in Israel.
Wallock was chosen as one of 26 fellows from a pool of 244 applicants from across the United States and Canada.
The highly selective fellowship educates and inspires exceptional young Jews from diverse backgrounds to become active participants in Jewish culture throughout their lives, and to contribute their talents and vision to the Jewish community and to the world at large.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
