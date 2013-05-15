Skipper of USS Ronald Reagan to Headline Navy League Reception

The Santa Barbara Navy League is pleased to announce that Capt. Thom Burke, USN, commanding officer of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) will be the guest speaker for a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Reception guests will view a documentary of the USS Ronald Reagan followed by Capt. Burke’s discussion, which will include topics such as training, deployment and the military budget.

Limited VIP reservations are available for an exclusive dinner with the captain. This intimate gathering will include dinner immediately following the reception, hosted cocktails and a Santa Barbara Navy League gold-plated commemorative coin.

Reception reservations are $35 per person for Navy League members and $45 per person for the general public. VIP reservations are $100 per person (limit 20).

— Melinda Johansson is a public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.