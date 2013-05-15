Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Skipper of USS Ronald Reagan to Headline Navy League Reception

By Melinda Johansson for the Santa Barbara Navy League | May 15, 2013 | 1:54 p.m.

Capt. Thom Burke
Capt. Thom Burke

The Santa Barbara Navy League is pleased to announce that Capt. Thom Burke, USN, commanding officer of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) will be the guest speaker for a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Reception guests will view a documentary of the USS Ronald Reagan followed by Capt. Burke’s discussion, which will include topics such as training, deployment and the military budget.

Limited VIP reservations are available for an exclusive dinner with the captain. This intimate gathering will include dinner immediately following the reception, hosted cocktails and a Santa Barbara Navy League gold-plated commemorative coin.

Reception reservations are $35 per person for Navy League members and $45 per person for the general public. VIP reservations are $100 per person (limit 20).

Reservations can be made by clicking here.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Navy League and how you can join to support its mission, click here or call 805.879.1775.

— Melinda Johansson is a public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.

 
