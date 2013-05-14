Registration Under Way for Summer Community Ed Classes at Allan Hancock College

Get your summer activities list jump-started by registering now for summer Community Education classes at Allan Hancock College.

Classes, which start June 17, include basic skills, such as GED test preparation, plus citizenship, sewing, computers, English as a second language, online classes, fitness, personal development and several new College for Kids fee classes.

New fee-based classes for adults include PC Performance Basics, Creative Writing in Spanish, Advance Photoshop Elements, iPad Basics and iPad for Educators. Several online Ed2Go classes are also offered.

Go online to www.hancockcollege.edu for a complete list of Community Education classes, or pick up a copy of the summer 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, now available at all campus locations.

For more information, visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or call 805.922.6966 x3209 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.