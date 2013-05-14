Tip-a-Cop Dinner at Chili’s in Goleta to Benefit Special Olympics

California Highway Patrol Santa Barbara/Goleta Office, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department present a benefit for Santa Barbara County Special Olympics from 4 p.m. to closing Tuesday at Chili’s Bar & Grill, 6950 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

Employees from CHP, the DA’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department will take your orders, serve you dinner and entertain you if necessary to earn their tips at the annual Tip-A-Cop Dinner.

Your maître d’ for this annual dinner will be CHP Capt. Marty Maples.

This is the 15th year that Chili’s Bar & Grill has graciously hosted this event.

Note: Reservations are recommended for this popular event; please call Chili’s at 805.968.8585 to make a reservation.

All tips received as well the sale of the special edition 2013 Santa Barbara County Tip-a-Cop T-shirt for only a $10 donation will benefit the Santa Barbara Chapter of Special Olympics.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.