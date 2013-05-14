Williams Touts Education Funding in Governor’s May Revise

Assemblyman Das Williams on Tuesday praised Gov. Jerry Brown’s May Revise, calling the funding for all levels of education a major milestone for our state.

“We are beginning to turn the corner after years of horrid education cuts,” said Williams, chair of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee and member of the Education Committee. “Complete restoration cannot happen overnight, but the governor’s proposal, along with other legislative ideas, offers a strong roadmap for Californians to return to educational excellence.”

The May Revision reflects, as required by Proposition 98, $2.9 billion in additional funds in the current year for K-12 schools and community colleges. The May Revision proposes that these one-time funds be used to reduce the deferral of payments to schools and community colleges, and to support the implementation of new academic standards.

The proposal also calls for $89 million for Community Colleges for enrollment growth. The May Revise also calls for an increase in funding per student for Community Colleges, CSUs and UCs, from $1,503 to $2,491 per student. K-12 schools will receive an increase of $2,754 per student through 2016-17. Overall, education funding would rise from, $47.3 billion to $66.5 billion.

The May Revise also continues to support the governor’s Local Control Funding Formula, which is designed to award proportionately larger amounts of money to districts with large amounts of English language learners, students from low-income homes, and foster youth, to ensure that students most in need of help have an equal opportunity to receive a quality education.

The May Revise, over time, also proposes to develop a broad-based framework to improve student success and establish appropriate incentives to encourage course and degree completions, as well as cost effectiveness.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and constituents to support this May Revise and many of the legislative ideas that exist that will help our state and its citizens succeed at the highest-level academically,” Williams said.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.