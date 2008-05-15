Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Speed Racer’

Go for a spin with a good-vs.-evil tale as it accelerates through the moral choices we all have had to make.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | May 15, 2008 | 6:22 p.m.

3 Stars – Wholesome

Just as they did with The Matrix films, brothers Larry and Andy Wachowski wrote and directed Speed Racer. Based on the TV cartoon series by Totsuo Yoshido, they take the action and special effects to a new level while keeping the basic story line in place. However, the frenetic pace and complex visual imaging of this film are not like The Matrix films. In a fantasy futuristic world where the colors are as vibrant as the racing machines, the laws of physics are suspended while the laws of morality are strongly in place. A tale of good vs. evil, with family and loyalty highly praised, Speed Racer is a film with a simple message within the cacophony of sights and sounds that combines live actors in a computer-generated world.

The Racers are a loving, faithful family who live to race. The second-born son is named Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch from Into the Wild). Speed was born to drive race cars. Not only is his father, Pops Racer (John Goodman), a car designer, but his older brother, Rex Racer (Scott Porter), is his racing idol and allows him to drive even as a child. Mom Racer (Susan Sarandon) affirms his skill and explains that when Speed drives he is like an artist creating a work of art. Rounding out the family and also adding some delightful visual comedy is the youngest brother, Spritle (Paulie Litt), and his sidekick, Chim-Chim (played by two very expressive chimpanzees, Willy and Kenzie).

Just as in the earlier TV series, this film version also has Racer X (Matthew Fox of Lost) and Speed’s childhood friend and burgeoning girlfriend Trixie (Christina Ricci). Both play an important part in Speed’s life.

The conflict within the film is a familiar one of big, greedy business against the small, honest entrepreneur. Fixing the races in order to manipulate the stock market, Mr. Royalton (Roger Allan) at first tries to tempt Speed with the promises of wealth and pleasure in his automotive empire. When Speed resists, he angrily attempts to destroy Speed’s love for the sport by revealing that the heroes he looked up to had all sold out for money and fame.

Though we won’t tell how this moral struggle ends, the journey is full of betrayal, courage, intrigue, secrecy, faithfulness, skill and love. It is told in the exaggerated style of a comic, but it is true to life as it magnifies the choices we all have had to make. 

Discussion:

  • If you were Speed and Royalton offered you wealth and fame, what would you say? What is of worth in your own life?

    •  

  • When Trixie risks her life to help Speed, she exemplifies the loyalty that she gave Speed even when they were children. Who in your life exemplifies such loyalty to you? To whom do you show this type of loyalty?

    •  

  • The lesson Pops Racer learned when Rex had to leave home is to always leave the door open for him to return. Why do you think some parents try to force their grown children to stay at home by saying that if they leave they can never come back? Have you ever experienced this?


    • Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church. For more reviews, visit, www.cinemainfocus.com.

    Support Noozhawk Today

    You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

    We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

    Thank you for your vital support.

    Become a Noozhawk Supporter

    Enter your email
    Select your membership level
    ×

    Payment Information

    You are purchasing:

    Payment Method

    Pay by Credit Card:

    Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

    Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

    Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

    • Ask
    • Vote
    • Investigate
    • Answer

    Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

    Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

    Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

    We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

    The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

    Thanks for asking!

    Click Here to Get Started >

    Reader Comments

    Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

    Daily Noozhawk

    Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

    Sign Up Now >
     
     