Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Mobilizes Aid to Myanmar

The group pledges $500,000 in cash and $200,000 in medical supplies to help the victims of Cyclone Nargis.

By Natali Morad, Noozhawk Contributor | May 15, 2008 | 9:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief International has committed $500,000 in cash and sent an airlift of $200,000 in medical supplies to support the millions of people affected by Cyclone Nargis, which hit Myanmar on May 2.

The Red Cross says the death toll from the cyclone, the worst natural disaster since the Asian tsunami in December 2004, could be as high as 128,000. Tens of thousands of people are still missing.

The cash commitment was enabled in part by donations from more than 8,200 individual contributors. The first cash grant was transferred to Australian Aid International’s emergency medical team on Friday. AAI, a longtime partner, dispatched an experienced five-person medical team—made up of physicians, paramedics and a logistics coordinator—to Myanmar this week.

The shipment of medical supplies were to be sent Monday. It will be received by one of DRI’s partners in Burma, whose facilities are located in one of the areas affected by the cyclone. DRI’s initial efforts to send the shipment were halted by the Myanmar government’s refusal to receive foreign aid. Jim Prosser, DRI’s communications director, emphasized that the medical materials have been “picked, packed, and wrapped and are sitting on the pallets waiting for the go ahead.” DRI’s Burma partner has received a special permit from the government to receive the shipment, including pharmaceuticals, vitamins, personal hygiene products and other medical supplies.

DRI’s program coordinator for Asia, Matt MacCalla, left for Thailand last week to assess DRI’s partners and relief efforts in the region. He said that DRI’s long-term strategy is to “coordinate and communicate better with DRI’s partners, international agencies and local organizations to provide the medical materials most needed by those affected.”

Natali Morad is an intern for Noozhawk and Direct Relief International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 