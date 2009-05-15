Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fall in CIF Playoff Match

Dos Pueblos was without its No. 1 singles player and takes three sets in doubles

By Liz Frech | May 15, 2009 | 12:38 a.m.

The effects of hot, heavy air and headaches overcame many Charger players in their first CIF playoff match at Calabasas High, losing 3-15.

In addition, Dos Pueblos High was without its No. 1 singles player, Sasha Gryaznov, who was sidelined with an injury.

Dos Pueblos took three sets in doubles, two by the energetic efforts of Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz, and one by the aggressive duo of Malcolm Sutton and Peter Shao.

The Chargers also had their share of tight sets that could have gone either way. Richard Cheng and Jake Roberts both played close to William Sokurski (No. 116 B16s) with long, tough sets resulting in a score of 5-7. Roberts, usually a doubles player, was impressive with his steady shots in singles.

In doubles, Sutton and Shao had a 5-2 lead against Brett Ploussard and Shaya Nayerhabibi, who stepped up their consistency. The set went to a tiebreaker and the Calabasas team prevailed.

We appreciate the efforts of all of the alternates who gave relief to the tired starters. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos finished its season with a record of 13-5. Calabasas’ overall record was 18-3.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 0-2
Christian Edstrom 0-1
Richard Cheng 0-3
Jake Roberts 0-1
Sean Handley 0-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 0-3
Malcolm Sutton/John Kim 0-1
Malcolm Sutton/Peter Shao 1-1
Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 2-1

Calabasas Singles

Josh Gartman 3-0
Jake deGolish 2-0
William Sokurski 3-0
Jose Abraham 1-0

Calabasas Doubles

Matt Schwartz/Brett Buford 2-0
Matt Schwartz/Nathan Schoen 0-1
Cyrus Rais/Joshua Guss 2-1
Amir Ahandi/Bijan Yekani 0-1
Brett Ploussard/Shaya Nayerhabibi 2-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

