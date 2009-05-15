Jesusita Fire: Air Quality Watch Through Weekend

The blaze is 95 percent contained, but particle levels in the air remain in the moderate range

The South Coast air quality watch will be in effect through the weekend, officials from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the county Public Health Department said Friday.

Levels of particles recorded at the Santa Barbara air monitoring station are in the “moderate” range, which can cause difficulties for people with existing heart or lung problems. In addition, ash has been deposited on the ground, and winds and vehicles may stir up ash particles and produce areas of poor air quality.

Residents should limit time spent outdoors and avoid activities that stir particles into the air.

On Friday, officials reported that the 8,733-acre Jesusita Fire is at 95 percent containment, with full containment expected by Wednesday. All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.

