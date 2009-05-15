Jesusita Fire: Air Quality Watch Through Weekend

Levels of particles recorded at the Santa Barbara air monitoring station are in the “moderate” range, which can cause difficulties for people with existing heart or lung problems. In addition, ash has been deposited on the ground, and winds and vehicles may stir up ash particles and produce areas of poor air quality.
Residents should limit time spent outdoors and avoid activities that stir particles into the air.
On Friday, officials reported that the 8,733-acre Jesusita Fire is at 95 percent containment, with full containment expected by Wednesday. All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.
— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
