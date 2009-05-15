Letter to the Editor: Save Our Botanic Garden

The economy and the Jesusita Fire have had a devastating effect on the 83-year-old community treasure

My fellow Santa Barbarans:

Our beloved botanic garden needs our help. As you may know, in the midst of a tough economic climate, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden was recently forced to lay off 10 employees. Now, with the damage sustained during the Jesusita Fire, it is in the midst of a financially devastating situation.

The financial loss is likely to be somewhere in the millions. With the garden closed, the loss of revenue puts it in an even greater diminished financial situation. It could use the community’s help to get back on its feet.

The garden is an 83-year old community treasure. Please help keep it alive.

Click here to make an online donation, or send a check to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden/Jesusita Fire Fund, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara 93105.

Thanks for your support!

Justin Michael

Santa Barbara