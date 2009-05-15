Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Beats Scholarship Fundraising Goal

Donors already have given $258,000 — well ahead of the June 30 deadline

By Craig Shafer | May 15, 2009 | 4:56 p.m.

PCPA Theaterfest has exceeded its fundraising goal of $200,000 for scholarships.

More than 500 donors from throughout the country gave more than $258,000 as of Tuesday — well ahead of the original deadline of June 30.

A joint venture between PCPA Theaterfest and the PCPA Foundation, the ACT NOW! Scholarship Appeal was launched in mid-February after the national economic downturn had an effect on funds raised through traditional sources.

Each year, PCPA Theaterfest awards more than $500,000 in scholarships to actors and theater technicians.

“All of us at PCPA are deeply gratified and humbled by the tremendous response to the ACT NOW! scholarship appeal from the community,” PCPA artistic director Mark Booher said. “The scholarship money raised will go toward this critical aspect of how PCPA invests in nurturing young professionals and creating exemplary art on our stages this summer, and, our great hope — and need — is that the renewed investment by so many in the community as a part of this appeal will be a foundation of the support that PCPA can count on year after year.”

The campaign will continue until the June 30 deadline.

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.

