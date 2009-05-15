Santa Maria Embarks On Tree-Planting Campaign

'Tree of Life' runs June through August and offers environmental awards and prizes

Santa Maria Valley residents can help the environment and contribute to the community by planting a tree and participating in the spring/summer “Tree of Life” program.

“Tree of Life” is a tree planting campaign to inform Santa Maria residents, families, schools and groups of a homegrown and affordable way to help the environment. The program is sponsored by the nonprofit P.L.A.Y. Inc. (People for Leisure and Youth), the city of Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Home Depot.

Trees prices range from $100 for a 15-gallon tree to $200 for a 24-inch box tree. Bronze plaques measuring 4-by-6-inches also can be purchased to commemorate each tree. Tree purchases are tax deductible donations.

The campaign kicks off in June and runs through August, and offers environmental awards, recognition on the P.L.A.Y. Web site and gift certificates.

» Five trees earn a P.L.A.Y. Inc. Environmental Achievement Award, including an award certificate and mention on the P.L.A.Y. Inc. Web site.

» Ten trees earn a P.L.A.Y. Inc. Environmental Achievement Award, including an award certificate, mention on the P.L.A.Y. Inc. Web site and a gift certificate from a community business.

» Twenty trees earn a P.L.A.Y. Inc. Environmental Achievement Award, including an award certificate, mention on the P.L.A.Y. Inc. Web site, a gift certificate from a community business and an article in a local publication.

The trees will be planted at a Santa Maria park designated by the purchaser.

— Mark Van de Kamp represents the city of Santa Maria.