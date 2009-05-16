Girls Swimming: Shannon Slaught Earns 6th-Place Finish in CIF 50 Freestyle

Bishop Diego sophomore Shannon Slaught swam to a sixth-place finish overall in the 50 freestyle finals at the CIF championship meet Thursday at Mills Aquatic Pool at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut. She followed that performance by finishing eighth overall in the 100 fly.

Not only is Slaught the star of the Cardinals’ swim squad, she’s the only member, which meant her training regimen and meet preparation were a little more challenging without the camaraderie of teammates. Still, her coach, her mom, Kelley, credits her success to her focus and determination.

“She did an incredible job motivating herself for each meet and each event,” Kelley Slaught said.

