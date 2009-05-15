Teen Stabbed, 2 Others Hurt In Suspected Gang Fight

A 14-year-old boy is arrested in connection with the stabbing

Three teenagers were injured Thursday in what Santa Barbara police say was a possible gang-related fight near De la Guerra Plaza.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after a call of a fight brewing between two groups. About five minutes later, police received a call that the group had begun fighting in the 900 block of State Street and were beginning to disperse.

Officers contacted three boys, ages 13, 14 and 15, in the 100 block of West Carrillo Street. The 13-year-old had a stab wound to his upper torso, the 14-year-old had a head injury and the 15-year-old had an injury to his lip.

The 13- and 14-year-olds were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by medics and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Police drove the 15-year-old to the hospital for treatment.

About 5:40 p.m. Thursday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and participation in a criminal street gang. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Santa Barbara police youth services detectives at 805.897.2339.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .