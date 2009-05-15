Work on Mission Canyon Project to Resume Monday

State Route 192 will be closed through July 17 between Cheltenham and Tye roads

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) will Monday with the pouring of concrete for a new retaining wall.

State Route 192 between Cheltenham and Tye roads will be closed from Monday through Friday, July 17.

Fire crews continue to have full access to the project area in an emergency.

The project, located between Glen Albyn Drive and Mission Canyon Road, will result in drainage improvements and a widening and paving of the shoulders.

The contractor for the $1.7 million project is R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo. It is expected to be complete by Labor Day.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.