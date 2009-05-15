Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:18 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Reynolds Gallery Hosts Juried Art Exhibit

"Views and Vision: Interior Space" opens May 21

By Sarah Squire | May 15, 2009 | 3:38 p.m.

Montecito’s only annual juried art exhibition, “Views and Visions: Interior Space,” opens with a reception Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Reynolds Gallery on the Westmont College campus. The reception will include an awards ceremony announcing winners of the $1,000 first prize and other cash awards, chosen by juror Elyse Gonzales, curator of exhibitions at UCSB’s University Art Museum.

Photographer Cheyenne Ellis is the featured artist of the exhibition. After graduating from Westmont in 2000, she studied at Brooks Institute of Photography before apprenticing under established photographers in Los Angeles and New York. Since 2005 she has worked independently shooting catalog and editorial images for clients including Volcom, New Line Cinema and Entertainment Weekly. For this exhibition she photographed outdoor spaces in Argentina, Louisiana, New York and elsewhere that convey a sense of interior enclosure.

Prior to coming to UCSB in May 2008, Gonzales was the assistant curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania. She will consider broad interpretations of the theme from literal building interiors to psychological, social or other conceptual forms of space.

“Interior Space” is the fourth annual Views and Visions exhibition, each featuring a Westmont alumnus. Previous themes include still life and shoes. This is the third year the exhibition has been juried, and each year has seen an increased numbers of participants. Submission come from artists throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The exhibition will be on display from May 21 through June 26. Reynolds Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for directions to campus. Call 805.565.7140 for more information, or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Sarah Squire is Westmont College’s arts coordinator.

