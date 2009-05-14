Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Join the Festivities at La Primavera

The first event of the 2009 Fiesta season is Sunday

By Jennifer Jimmerson | May 14, 2009 | 10:49 p.m.

The Old Spanish Days Board of Directors invites the public to attend La Primavera: A Tribute to the Tradition of the Vaquero on Sunday. La Primavera takes on a whole new look and attitude as we celebrate and honor the vaquero/cowboy traditions of the Rancho Period in the Santa Barbara area. Enjoy the sounds of the Mobile Home Boys and food catered by Los Padres Outfitters. A no-host bar will feature local wines, beer and margaritas. The evening includes dinner, dancing, and a silent auction. Fiesta attire or western dress is encouraged.

The La Primavera event embodies the spirit of the old Spanish days when people welcomed travelers into their homes and celebrated their arrival, renews friendships and builds excitement for the coming Fiesta Week. The present-day La Primavera event dates from 1972 when 500 people came to a fund-raising steak dinner at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. La Primavera takes its name from a one-time pageant that occurred in 1920 to celebrate the heritage of Santa Barbara.

El Presidente Anthony Borgatello will unveil the Official Fiesta Poster and Pin for 2009. Daniela Zermeño, Spirit of Fiesta 2009, will make her first public appearance and dance at this event. Noted author Bill Reynolds will speak on local artist Ed Borein.

The celebration takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. This historic event is a community favorite and seating is limited. Tickets are $55 in advance and are available by calling 805.962.8101.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2009 is Aug. 5-9. Click here for a calendar of events.

— Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days.

