Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:16 pm

 
 
 
 

Local News

Brush Fire Near New Cuyama Spreads to 1,800 Acres

Wind shifts flames east toward Carrizo Plain; no structures threatened

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 1 a.m. | May 15, 2010 | 4:23 p.m.

A brush fire burning north of Highway 166 west of New Cuyama has jumped to 1,800 acres, authorities said early Sunday.

The fire had been burning west but afternoon onshore winds turned the flames east, toward Carrizo Plain National Monument.

Late Saturday, authorities said the fire was 15 percent contained. No structures are threatened.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Highway 166, north of Cottonwood Canyon Road, about 10 miles northwest of New Cuyama. The fire, which apparently was ignited by a vehicle malfunction, is burning into heavy brush in steep canyons on Bureau of Land Management land in San Luis Obispo County.

CalFIRE officials said 80 firefighters are on the scene, backed by two air tankers, two helicopters, six fire engines and a bulldozer.

The fire is north of the burn area from last summer’s La Brea Fire, which scorched 90,000 acres.

Highway 166 is open through the area, although California Highway Patrol officers are assisting with traffic.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

