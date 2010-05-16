Lotusland Transformed into Pacific Island Paradise for Members’ Day

Several hundred members and well-wishers descended on Lotusland on Saturday for the annual Members’ Family Day at the 37-acre private nonprofit botanical garden in Montecito.

Sponsored by Nancy and Thomas Crawford Jr. in honor of their grandchildren, visitors enjoyed music, performances in the theater garden, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and tours of the distinctive gardens. This year’s theme was Pacific Island Paradise and many of those in attendance donned costumes for the occasion.

Lotusland, 695 Ashley Road, is the former estate of Ganna Walska, an opera singer who owned the property as a private residence from 1941 until her death in 1984. Walska poured her heart and soul into transforming the estate into a remarkable botanical garden of rate plants. She designed much of the gardens herself but also worked with a number of renowned landscape architects and designers, including Lockwood de Forest Jr., Charles Glass, William Paylen, Oswald da Ros and Ralph T. Stevens.

Click here for more information on Lotusland.

— Elite Henenson is a Noozhawk intern. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .