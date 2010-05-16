Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Lotusland Transformed into Pacific Island Paradise for Members’ Day

37-acre Montecito estate blossoms as one big botanical garden party

By Elite Henenson, Noozhawk Intern | May 16, 2010 | 3:01 a.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Several hundred members and well-wishers descended on Lotusland on Saturday for the annual Members’ Family Day at the 37-acre private nonprofit botanical garden in Montecito.

Sponsored by Nancy and Thomas Crawford Jr. in honor of their grandchildren, visitors enjoyed music, performances in the theater garden, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and tours of the distinctive gardens. This year’s theme was Pacific Island Paradise and many of those in attendance donned costumes for the occasion.

Lotusland, 695 Ashley Road, is the former estate of Ganna Walska, an opera singer who owned the property as a private residence from 1941 until her death in 1984. Walska poured her heart and soul into transforming the estate into a remarkable botanical garden of rate plants. She designed much of the gardens herself but also worked with a number of renowned landscape architects and designers, including Lockwood de Forest Jr., Charles Glass, William Paylen, Oswald da Ros and Ralph T. Stevens.

Click here for more information on Lotusland.

— Elite Henenson is a Noozhawk intern. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 